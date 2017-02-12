NHA claims ownership of Manila Seedling lot

The National Housing Authority (NHA) insisted that it is the true owner of the parcel of land formerly occupied by the Manila Seedling Bank Foundation, Inc. which was seized by the Quezon City government.

NHA General Manager Marcelino Escalada Jr. said that the prime lots located at the corner of Quezon Avenue and Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) does not belong to the city government.

“We are now coordinating with [Quezon] city hall officials. The city government is…telling us [that]they own the property, but I told them that it is owned by the NHA,” Escalada said.

“[Yet], we still value the effort of the city government to help us in cleaning the are [of the property],” he added.

In July 2012, the QC government took over the Manila Seedling lot because of the foundation’s failure to settle its P57-million real property tax debt.

Former City Administrator Victor Endriga said that the world’s “third tallest tower” will rise in the area since the city allowed Mistubishi Electric Corp. to build the building, which will house an international convention complex, a five-star hotel, a shopping mall, restaurants, disaster risk management center, garden park and major telecommunications infrastructures.

In October 2014, Mayor Herbert Bautista and former Speaker Feliciano Belmonte Jr. led the ceremonial groundbreaking of the city’s proposed Philippine Diamond Tower.

However, Escalada said that he is rooting for an agreement between his agency and the city government.

“Right now, three private developers have approached the agency. But I would like to explore ways to partner with the city through a joint venture agreement, management contract or lease contract,” Escalada added.

Escalada will be meeting with Bautista to discuss a possible partnership and collaboration. He said his agency wants to help the city government build homes for informal settlers and address the city’s housing backlog.