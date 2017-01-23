NHA corrects error on ‘HardieFlex’ fiber cement

The National Housing Authority (NHA) has acknowledged that it erred in citing James Hardie’s “HardieFlex®” as the brand of fiber cement boards used in the wall system for the construction of substandard houses built for victims of Yolanda in a recent episode of ABS-CBN’s Failon Ngayon.

The episode, which aired on November 5, 2016, focused on the various issues surrounding rehabilitation

projects being undertaken in Tacloban, Leyte, and in other areas devastated by Super Typhoon Yolanda (international name: Haiyan) three years ago.

Interviewees wrongly cited HardieFlex® fiber cement as a construction material used in a Tacloban housing project called Ridge View Park, which was organized by the NHA.

James Hardie, a leading company in the building materials industry, said the incident was a reaffirmation of the durability and high quality of the HardieFlex® fiber cement board, as it showed how the product has become a recognized household name.

The company now believes that the HardieFlex® product’s reputation as a market leader must have inadvertently caused the interviewees’ erroneous mention of it.

“We would like to emphasize that there is a major difference between authentic HardieFlex® fiber cement boards made by James Hardie and similar products used in its place,” Liza Alde, marketing manager of James Hardie, said in a statement.

Net Saysay, technical and product development manager of James Hardie Philippines, added, “Substantial research and investment went into the development of HardieFlex® fiber cement products, giving them international renown for durability.”

“Because HardieFlex® fiber cement is a high-quality product, it has become a household name,” Alde pointed out. “Though we are gratified that the brand name has become top-of-mind among homeowners and has caused them to have high recall for the brand ‘HardieFlex®’, it is incorrect to refer to fiber cement boards in general as the James Hardie brand.

Failon Ngayon contacted the offices of NHA in Region VIII, and received clarification from Information Officer Dorcas Sicreto that HardieFlex™ was not the material used in the substandard houses shown on the program.

An erratum was issued during the January 7 Failon Ngayon episode.