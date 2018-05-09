NHA junks 20 contracts over defective houses

The National Housing Authority (NHA) has terminated 20 contracts with project developers while 33 other contractors were also issued termination notices for their poor performance, particularly in projects in the provinces of Samar and Leyte that were hit by super Typhoon Yolanda nearly five years ago.

The NHA is gearing up to file charges against its own people for negligence in accrediting and supervising housing projects with incomplete facilities that hampered their transfer to intended beneficiaries after the typhoon devastated the provinces in 2013.

In a news conference on Tuesday, NHA officials defended themselves by saying the projects were only inherited from the Aquino administration.

“The problems are irreversible and not easily [rectified]with additional funds, which is now our dilemma, whether or not to infuse additional funds,” John-Christopher Mahamud, chief of staff of NFA General Manager Marcelino Escalada Jr., said.

“This [contract termination]is sending messages to the contractors to do their jobs properly. For the officials involved, it’s hard to pinpoint but [Escalada] has already reactivated a fact-finding committee to determine the involvement of former officials and charge them if necessary,” Mahamud added.

Victor Barba, NHA head of operation, said the termination of the 20 contracts stemmed from the developers’ “poor performance” that resulted from fielding unnecessary personnel and equipment and incurring spillage of over 15 percent, thus delaying the projects.

“We have created a team to assess these delayed projects, and how much will it cost to finish them, for the next contractor to be [provided]with details on how to finish the projects, as many [Yolanda] beneficiaries are waiting,” Barba added.

Among the contracts terminated were those of F.J. Tiu and Associates & Dev’t. Corporation, Richmark Construction, LSD Construction & Supplies, St. Gerrad Construction Corporation Robig/Three W Builders Inc., Harley Construction/Three W Builders, Eagle Rock Construction & Dev’t. Corp. (five housing projects) and JC Tayag Builders Inc. (nine projects).

The contractors that had each been served with Notice of Termination were Primodial Construction Corp./EM Curerpo Inc., FFJJ Cosntruction, C.B. Tampengco Const. & Supply, Bumbaran Development Corp., Urban (UCC)/Kit Properties, Specified Contractors & Developer, IPM Const. & Dev’t., Zephyr Construction, Edison Dev’t & Construction, St. Gerrad Construction, Victoria Dev’t & Construction Supply Corp., Hi-Tri Dev’t Corporation, Oscar R. Sarmiento Const., Eaglerock Const. & Dev’t Corp. and MRRM Trading & Construction.

Mahamud, meanwhile, explained an incident that went viral in social media on April 26 where a wooden bridge collapsed while local officials were on their way to inaugurate a housing project at Sitio Hongkong, Barangay Rio Hondo, Zamboanga City.

“Its not that bridge alone, it’s a 2,000 meter plus linear bridge surrounding the whole [housing]project, that reportedly cost P12 million but the true cost was P11.5 million. It [bridge]has been there for almost two years. But it’s not [true that]coco lumber was used as posts for the bridge. [Escalada] had already ordered that the bridge must be reinforced by concrete posts” he said.

Mahamud added that the NHA’s job was only to construct what is needed by the beneficiaries “but the finished projects must be turned over to local government [units]’” that should maintain the projects.