NHA takes welcome first step to clean up its mess

IN a development that should have been given more attention, the National Housing Authority (NHA) on Tuesday took welcome steps to begin cleaning up the poor results and damaged reputation the agency has been associated with over the past several years.

The NHA announced it had terminated contracts for no fewer than 20 substandard construction projects and issued notices of termination to 33 contractors. It said it had also launched an internal investigation to identify and file appropriate administrative or criminal charges against NHA personnel responsible for accrediting and supervising substandard housing projects.

Most of the affected projects are located in Leyte and Samar, and were intended for use by the thousands of people displaced by the devastating Supertyphoon Yolanda in 2013.

Some of the projects are located in different areas, and it was one of these that apparently spurred NHA’s aggressive action: A housing project in Rio Hondo, Zamboanga City for people made homeless by the 2015 Zamboanga siege. On April 26, in an incident caught on video and widely shared in the social media, a party of local government and NHA officials on their way to inaugurate the resettlement project was unceremoniously dumped into a polluted waterway when a wooden footbridge leading to the site collapsed beneath them.

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt in the embarrassing incident, but it did ignite a storm of public anger, particularly when it was revealed that the defective bridge had a price tag of P12 million. The NHA has since ordered temporary repair on the footbridge, as well as the proper rebuilding of the entire system of walkways around the waterside housing area with concrete posts, an NHA spokesman explained during Tuesday’s press conference.

While the current NHA under General Manager Marcelino Escalada Jr. might be criticized for waiting until a spectacular public incident forced it to take corrective action on a sorry record of performance, dating back to the middle of the Aquino administration, some details shared by the agency on Tuesday show that this is not entirely deserved.

The scale of the mess the NHA has to clean up is appalling, and is a consequence of what certainly seems to have been a culture of gross negligence and corruption in years past, all the more criminal because the citizens most affected are those who suffered the most in some of this country’s worst disasters. The projects under the contracts that were terminated were characterized by poor workmanship, the use of excessive numbers of workers and equipment to pad costs, and significant budget and deadline overruns.

As the NHA explained, even conducting a full accounting of all the problematic projects has been a formidable challenge, to say nothing of the vast effort and resources that will need to be applied to rectifying them. In most cases, the faulty projects are so far gone that it would be more economical and practical to start over from scratch, which is about the last thing people who have been waiting three to five years for promised shelter, nor the taxpayers footing the bill want to hear.

The current leadership of the NHA has signaled that it is well aware of the need for haste in undoing the mess it inherited from the previous administration, but understandably must balance this against the need to ensure that processes are understood and effectively corrected to deliver properly built and fairly priced projects.

Taking the steps it announced on Tuesday is a good start. We hope that the NHA leadership will maintain its determination and sense of public duty to pursue the work vigorously, and finally erase what has been an embarrassing blot on the Philippines’ record of service to its citizens most in need.