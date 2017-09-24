NHCP unveils 2nd Death March marker in Bataan

BAGAC, Bataan: The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) unveiled on Friday the Zero Kilometer Death March marker in this mountainous town, recognizing the starting point of the Death March in World War II as a historical shrine.

The NHCP also recognized as historical shrine the Zero Kilometer marker in Mariveles town last March.

Filipino and American soldiers started the Death March in Mariveles on April 10, 1942 and those from Bagac on April 11. The two groups met in Pilar town where they walked to San Fernando, Pampanga then proceeded to Capas in Tarlac.

Carminda Arevalo, NHCP deputy executive director, said there were more than 70,000 Filipino and American soldiers in Bataan on April 9, 1942 after Major General Edward King, then commander of the United States Armed Forces in the Far East, decided to surrender to prevent further slaughter of his remaining troops in the peninsula.

Thousands died in the Death march.

Meanwhile, Mayor Louise Gabriel del Rosario said the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority has allocated P2.5 million for building of the shrine and funds for its maintenance will be provided yearly.