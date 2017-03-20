NIA assures aid for families affected by Balog-Balog dam

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) has assured the 970 families affected by the construction of the Balog-Balog Multi-purpose Project (BBMP) Phase II-North and South Main Canal they will be given assistance and their needs in the resettlement areas in Tarlac will be provided.

“This is why NIA BBMP II together with the local government units and other government agencies work hand in hand to synchronize their efforts to help affected communities,” NIA Region 3 Manager and BBMP Project Manager Engr. Josephine B. Salazar, during one of the discussions with local officials.

“The long-awaited construction of BBMP II is a green light for the unhindered development of Tarlac province,” she added.

Smooth relocation of the Project Affected Families (PAFs) prior to the construction of Balog-balog high dam is in progress.

Resettlement site development II, slope protection/riprapping, construction of core house, construction of community structures, water and electrical systems at Mambog, Sula, and San Jose in Tarlac have been undertaken under the the resettlement program.

The recent data also revealed that the construction of the Diversion Tunnel pegged at P897 million and repair and upgrade of the Tarlac Diversion Dam which costs P140 million are now ongoing. The South Main canal packages 1 and 2, which were bidded out last year, were already given the Notice of Award.

Once completed, the project will provide year-round irrigation to approximately 34,410 hectares of farmlands in the municipalities of Paniqui, Pura, Ramos, Victoria, Gerona, San Jose, La Paz, Capas, Concepcion, and Tarlac City.

The mega dam is set to increase rice production within the area by 177.5 percent from 126,480 metric tons to 350,980 metric tons which will support at least 23,000 farmers and the rice per capita consumption of the Tarlaqueños.