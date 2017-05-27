NIA signs contract to build P5.8-M storage dam

The National Irrigation Administration officially signed the contract for the construction of the P5.8 billion Balog-Balog storage dam and its appurtenant structures.

NIA Administrator Ricardo Visaya earlier this week signed the contract with ITP Construction Inc. and Guangxi Hydroelectric Construction Bureau Co., Ltd., the contractors of the said project.

The storage dam is under the Balog-Balog Multi-Purpose Project-Phase II (BBMP II) which was started in 2015 and had its ceremonial groundbreaking in Tarlac last year.

When fully completed, BBMP II will irrigate a total of 34, 410 hectares and will serve at least 23,000 farmers. It is projected to increase the cropping intensity within the service area from 24 percent to 200 percent which will directly improve the crop production and farmers’ income.

As a multi-purpose dam, the project will also have a hydropower component which can potentially generate 43.5 MW of hydropower. The mega-dam has a storage capacity of 560 million cubic meters which can mitigate flooding in low-lying areas and provide inland fish production to the affected families.