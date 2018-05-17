NIA to construct P381.5-M Sorsogon dam

THE National Irrigation Administration (NIA) is set to begin building the P381.51-million Ibingan Earthfill Dam in Sorsogon province as part of the government’s efforts to provide farmers there with water for irrigation.

MAC Builders, a construction company based in Leyte province’s Ormoc City, will construct the dam in the province’s Prieto Diaz town after top officials of both groups signed the agreement on it on Tuesday.

The project, which includes concreting works and excavation, reinforcing steel bars, and embankment in the construction, is expected to be completed this year.

The dam aims to provide a “substantial and timely” water supply for irrigation to support the country’s agricultural development, the NIA said.

“The acceleration of infrastructure and development of industries yielding robust growth across the archipelago is part of President Rodrigo Duterte’s 10-point socioeconomic agenda [that is]envisioned to reduce poverty from 21.6 percent in 2015 to 13 to 15 percent in 2022…” it added.

This came after the agency said earlier this month it was ready to start construction of the P990.37-million Bulo Small Reservoir Irrigation Project.

This project, in Kalawakan village in Bulacan province’s Doña Remedios Trinidad town, can irrigate 570 hectares of agricultural lands once it is finished.

This also came as the NIA is planning to raise its 2019 budget to P55 billion from P41.6 billion to fund infrastructure projects.

The NIA is mandated to develop all possible sources of water for irrigation, as well as construct, restore, and rehabilitate irrigation projects.