Nick Faeldon named to Civil Defense

FOUR months after resigning as Customs commissioner, ex-Magdalò rebel Nicanor Faeldon was named deputy administrator of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), the disaster response arm of the Defense department.

Faeldon returns to the Defense establishment that he had railed against as a member of the Philippine Marines in the 2003 “Oakwood Mutiny.”

His appointment was dated December 22 or three days before Christmas. His appointment papers were released on Wednesday, December 27.

Faeldon quit amid scandal over the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of illegal drugs through the Bureau of

Customs under his watch.

The P6.4 billion worth of drugs were shipped by Hongfei Philippines from Guangdong, China to EMT Trading.

After bypassing Customs, the shipment was temporarily stored in a warehouse in Paso de Blas, Valenzuela City before Philippine authorities were tipped by their Chinese counterparts, leading to the seizure of the illegal drugs last May 26.

‘Badly needed’

The OCD on Wednesday welcomed Faeldon’s appointment.

In a statement, OCD Administrator Ricardo Jalad admitted he “badly” needed another deputy administrator.

“I badly need a second deputy administrator which was vacant before his (Faeldon’s) appointment. My job is so broad covering all four pillars of DRRM (disaster risk reduction and management) plus the administrative and logistics side which will include human resource and procurement,” Jalad said.

“I welcome and support his (Faeldon’s) appointment,” he added.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana also welcomed the appointment of Faeldon as OCD deputy administrator.

“The Deputy Director 3 position in OCD was vacant and undersecretary Jalad was in the hunt for replacement.

We did not request for Nick Faeldon, nevertheless, we welcome him with open arms to Team OCD,” Lorenzana told reporters in a separate text message.

“He is honest, dedicated and competent and he would be an asset to the organization,” Lorenzana said of Faeldon.

Still detained

Faeldon however is still detained at the Senate after refusing to attend a Senate investigation on September 11, despite the subpoena issued by the Blue Ribbon Committee headed by Sen. Richard Gordon.

Senators said President Rodrigo Duterte has the prerogative to appoint Faeldon to another government post, but cannot compel the Senate to release him from custody.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson said Faeldon has not been convicted of any crime and is not barred from assuming an appointive or even an elective position.

“However, the Senate cannot also be dictated upon to release Faeldon from custody,” Lacson said in a text message.

“So, while he can assume his new post at the OCD, he may have to function from the Senate detention facility via remote control, unless his contempt citation is lifted by the Senate acting as a collegial body,” he said.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian shared Lacson’s view. “I respect the decision of the President to appoint Faeldon. This is his prerogative.”

“However, the President should understand that this person is absolutely ineffective in the Bureau of Customs and was primarily responsible for the lack of systems in deterring illegal drugs from coming through the ports of our own customs,” Gatchalian said.

‘Dark secrets’

Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th said he was not surprised at the President’s move to give Faeldon a new job.

“Faeldon knows the dark secrets of the Duterte family, that’s why. Even if he is grossly incompetent, he remains a sacred cow,” he said.

Trillanes claimed that the President’s son, resigned Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and son in law Manases Carpio, were involved in the “payola” (bribery) system at Customs, and that Faeldon knew about it.

Lacson however said: “To say that Faeldon has the goods on the President or any of his close relatives in regard to the payola system involving the Davao group may be speculative at this point.”

“However, rightly or wrongly, one cannot help but think that the President’s open display of his unequivocal support and trust on Faeldon has something to do with that ugly issue,” he added.

