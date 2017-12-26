Nick Joaquin’s December

In Almanac for Manileños, one of his most incandescent works, published almost 40 years ago, Nick Joaquin described December as the month “where all men are at home.” From the numerous feast days celebrating marriage, parenthood, and domestic idyll, to great historical events and festive food, Nick Joaquin’s exploration of December, and what the Christmas season might mean to Filipinos, has retained its wistful, reflective, picturesque and sensuous originality.

The “Old Manila” Joaquin’s book conjures is charming in its otherworldliness and typically food-driven. December begins with the district of Sampaloc, on the second Sunday. It’s a gregarious kick-off to the start of the season: there is a feria, fireworks, Christmas lanterns and a procession of the Holy House of Loreto, in which a model of the home where Jesus lived with his parents, is borne forth.

On the morning of December 13, on the genteel, cobbled patio of the Recollect Church that was once on Calle Muralla, Santa Lucia’s shrine bustled with a market where fresh eggs, wild honey, fruit, native candies, preserves and delicacies were sold by “sun-burned folk in peasant attire” who had come down from the hillsides of Rizal Province. Chinese snack stalls that sold deep-fried bicho-bicho “rolled in sugar and eaten with tea,” or buche, that emerged still sizzling from the cauldron, enlivened Simbang Gabi, from December 16 to 24.

Christmas Eve’s Nochebuena was a simple affair of steaming bowls of pospas or linugao na goto because “mother had next day’s big meals to prepare.” In the 1930s, Joaquin remembered, there were “cold frankfurters, cold ham, cold baloney, plus bread and butter. Nothing to cook in advance except the coffee or chocolate.”

Joaquin’s Christmas shopping occured in a world that is barely recognizable today. Fabrics to be sewn into clothing were bought in Binondo; toys from the Bombay or Japanese bazaars on Rizal Avenue; shoes were from shops on Gandara “a crooked alley off the Escolta.” The maze of side streets off Calle Rosario in Binondo stocked Chinese hams, champoy, and the jamon de funda, boiled, then branded with sugar, and served with slices of queso de bola, a “must for the Philippine bourgeois Christmas”; fragrant biscuits and breads from Tondo “which you remember, not as slum area, but as row after row of genteel residences”; and La Perla on Plaza Santa Cruz was the “only place” to buy pastries and sweets like yema, merengue, and tocino del cielo.

Manila in December was beleaguered and battle-tested. The happiest December in Philippine history, Joaquin wrote, was that of 1896 when, at least for a moment, the revolution against Spain was triumphant. “Into free land that December streamed people… thousands of them, men and women, young and old, carrying their possessions, hurrying to place themselves under the little Republic of Cavite.” The saddest December was that of 1941 when “on December 8 we learned that the Japs had bombed Baguio, Davao, Aparri and Tuguegarao, as well as Pearl Harbor, and that we were at war.” Deluded Manileños flashed the V-sign and thought that it would be a war of weeks. “On Christmas week Manila was declared an Open City—and began to burn. Ringed with flame, the city took on a hellish look.”

Historical convolutions, eclectic interests, a deep knowledge of and affection for Manila, are what make Joaquin’s Almanac such a rich, bright and glorious ramble through time and space. The eminent historian Resil Mojares called Joaquin a “compassionate optimist.” He is exactly the sort of writer whose molten words strike just the right note for this moment. In the month of December, in the Yuletide season so beloved by us, there is no place for loneliness and hopelessness. Nick Joaquin will not allow it.

rachelagreyes@gmail.com