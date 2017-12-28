Nickel Asia inks P1.5-B debt-equity deal with unit

MINING firm Nickel Asia Corp. has entered into a deed of assignment with subsidiary Emerging Power, Inc. (EPI) for the assignment of advances in the amount of P1.5 billion following a capital call made by the latter.

“The company on December 22, 2017, pursuant to a previously disclosed resolution issued by the Board of Directors on August 4, 2017, entered into a Deed of Assignment with its subsidiary EPI, for the assignment of its advances in EPI in the total amount of P1.5 billion following a capital call made by EPI,” Nickel Asia told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

In consideration for the assignment, EPI will issue 1.19 billion shares in favor of Nickel Asia, increasing the latter’s interest in EPI to 91 percent.

The transaction will still be subject to approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Emerging Power is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nickel Asia and is engaged in power generation exclusively for renewable sources.

EPI said it had built, via acquisitions, a portfolio of renewable energy capacity including solar, wind, and geothermal which are currently at various stages of development.