Nickel Asia net income surges 53% in Q1

NICKEL Asia Corp., the country’s biggest nickel producer, said on Thursday that its first-quarter net income soared 53 percent on the back of significant price improvement of its ore deliveries.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), Nickel Asia said net income in the first three months rose to P576 million from the P377.5 million registered in 2016.

However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell sharply to P685.1 million from P1.34 billion a year earlier, it said.

“Net foreign exchange gains due to a weaker Peso exchange rate combined with a turnaround in earnings from the Company’s processing plants affiliates, Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (CBNC) and Taganito HPAL Nickel Corporation (THPAL), booked under the equity method, more than offset the drop in the Company’s revenues,” it said.

Lower revenues, from P2.49 billion to P2.16 billion during the periods under review, were due to weaker ore export prices brought about by rising ore shipments from Indonesia and a change in the ore mix, the company added.

In 2017, Nickel Asia had focused on shipments of higher-grade ore to take advantage of higher prices during that period.

During the first three months of the year, the company said total operating cash costs increased to P1.52 billion from P1.30 billion in the previous year.

Nickel Asia said it realized an average price of $17.07 per WMT on 1.09 million WMT of ore export sales from its Rio Tuba and Taganito mines in the first quarter this year compared to $31.67 per WMT on 1.06 million WMT of ore sales realized during the same period last year.

On a combined basis, the 10 percent share in CBNC and THPAL plants helped Nickel Asia recognize P195 million of earnings during the first three months of the year compared to losses of P11 million reported last year.

Meanwhile, shipments of ore from the company’s two other operations, Cagdianao and Hinatuan, will resume in the second quarter of 2018 due to the rainy season in such part of the country where the operations are located.

Nickel Asia exports saprolite and limonite ore to Japan, China, and Australia. Aside from operating mines, it also owns properties in various stages of exploration for nickel, while seeking opportunities in copper and gold.