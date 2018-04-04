Nico Bolzico spends time with the greatest showman.

Businessman, social media personality and Solenn Huessaff’s ever popular husband Nico Bolzico met “The Greatest Showman” star Hugh Jackman when he attended Switzerland’s annual fine watchmaking show, the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie 2018 in Geneva upon the invitation of luxury brand Montblanc. Jackman was there as one of Montblanc’s brand ambassadors, lending his celebrity to the launch of its new vintage-inspired timepieces specifically created for modern-day explorers and mountaineers. Of meeting Jackman, Bolzico said, “He was just incredibly warm, welcoming, and humble. He really pays attention to everyone, smiles at everyone, and you can see he is a person who makes the other person feel great.”