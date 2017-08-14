Nico Rosberg to meet fans at Mercedes-Benz Museum

Germany’s first Formula One world champion in a Silver Arrow, Nico Rosberg, will meet 500 selected motor sports enthusiasts at a fan event on the open-air stage outside the Mercedes-Benz Museum. Those wishing to attend can register at classic@daimler.com with the subject line “Fan event Nico Rosberg.” Speed is of the essence, because only the first 300 fans – each with a companion – will be there on Monday next week, between 12.30 and 2 p.m. The event will be moderated by Heiko Wasser, sports journalist and Formula One commentator.

The vehicle driven by the 2016 Formula One world champion will once again cross the finishing line: Rosberg will be there in person when his Mercedes-Benz F1 W07 Hybrid is added to the permanent exhibition at the Mercedes-Benz Museum. With this, both driver and vehicle will take their places in the brand’s long and successful motor sports tradition. Ola Källenius, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG with responsibility for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development, will welcome the racing driver on behalf of the company. The winning vehicle will be on view for all visitors to the Museum from Tuesday during the normal opening times.

Special technology for vehicle logistics

The addition and removal of vehicles is a routine, yet each time exciting, activity at the Mercedes-Benz Museum. For vehicle logistics, the Mercedes-Benz Museum has extensive technology at its disposal, for moving even very large exhibits. The centrepiece is a custom-built 40-ton crane with a cradle resembling a steel bridge. It operates in tandem with a hydraulic lifting platform located outside, at the rear wall of the Museum. It is used to raise the loaded crane cradle from road level to the level of the atrium. The cradle is borne by air cushions, and together with its load and despite the immense weight, it can be moved around the floor of the atrium relatively easily by remote control.

World champion Silver Arrow

Rosberg is the first German driver to win the Formula One world championship in a Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrow. The race series has been held since 1950. Rosberg made sure of the coveted title in the final race of the 2016 season. At the wheel of the F1 W07 Hybrid, the racing driver last year won a total of nine Grands Prixs with five second-place finishes and two third places. The team as a whole was victorious in 19 out of 21 races, a new record.

As the overall winner, Rosberg fulfilled a lifelong dream after ten years in Formula One. Five days after his magnificent triumph, he announced his retirement from active Formula One.

Hybrid technology in production vehicles

At the Mercedes-Benz Museum, the new Silver Arrow will join the ranks of iconic racing cars from over 120 years of Mercedes-Benz motor sports history. Each individual vehicle also represents an advance in technology. Since 2014, hybrid powertrains have been compulsory in Formula One – and since then both the drivers’ world championship and the constructors’ title have each year gone to Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport. This underscores the Stuttgart brand’s expertise when it comes to developing alternative powertrains.