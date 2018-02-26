Nietes 7th round TKO winner over Reveco

The Philippines’ Donnie Nietes scored a seventh round technical knockout (TKO) win over challenger Juan Carlos Reveco of Argentina to keep his International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight title at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.

Nietes’ victory came just 53 seconds into Round 7 to improve his record to 41-1-4 with 23 career knockouts.

The Filipino boxer registered 100 punches in the fight compared to just 40 for Reveco.

“I didn’t relax in the first few rounds. In the middle rounds, I got his style although I could not catch him that’s why I decided to wait for the right timing and finally got him,” the Bacolod City native told The Manila Times in an overseas call after the fight.

“The fans are very happy. I’m also happy with my good performance.”

Meanwhile, Nietes’ compatriot Brian Viloria lost to Ukrainian Artem Dalakian via unanimous decision in their fight for the vacant World Boxing Association flyweight title.

Dalakian is now undefeated in 16 fights with 11 knockouts.

Viloria’s dropped to 38-6 with 23 knockouts.

All three judges voted 118-109 in favor of Dalakian.

“His opponent was also good. Brian [Viloria] should continue boxing for the Philippines. He must ignore criticism,” Nietes said.

In the other Superfly 2 matches, Puerto Rican McWilliams Arroyo won by majority decision over Carlos Cuadras for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) super flyweight silver title.

Thai Srisaket Sor Rungvingsai retained his WBC super flyweight belt also with a majority decision over former world champion Juan Francisco Estrada of Mexico.