Nietes moves up to 115 lbs.

Longest reigning Filipino world boxing champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes has decided to move up to the 115 pounds super flyweight division and relinquish his International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight belt.

“We are confident that he (Nietes) will excel in the super flyweight because he’s very disciplined. At the same time, he really wanted to move up so we are very supportive of him,” Nietes’ trainer Edito Villamor told The Manila Times via phone interview.

The 35-year-old fighter Nietes, a native of Murcia, Negros Occidental made the declaration on Wednesday in Cebu.

Nietes, who previously dominated the minimum weight, light flyweight and flyweight categories, is still unsure of his next foe.

“He’s No. 1 in the WBO (World Boxing Organization) super flyweight, which is vacated by Inoue,” added Villamor, referring to the undefeated Japanese Naoya Inoue (15-0 win-loss record with 13 knockouts) who climbed up to the bantamweight class. “There is no opponent yet since the WBO have not mandated any fight yet.”

Nietes would likely fight fellow Filipino Aston Palicte, currently the No. 2 contender for the title.

Palicte, who is eight years younger than Nietes, is coming off a technical knockout victory against Jose Alfredo Rodriguez last December 8, to keep the Northern American Boxing Federation super flyweight belt.

Nietes (41-1-4 record with 23 knockouts) beat Juan Carlos Reveco of Argentina via technical knockout last February 24 to retain the IBF flyweight belt.