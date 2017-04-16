Nietes ready for Nantapech – Villamor

The trainer of Donnie “Ahas” Nietes, the longest reigning Filipino world champion, is just fine-tuning the details of their fight plan against Thailand’s Komgrich Nantapech on April 29 for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight belt in Cebu City.

Edito Villamor said the 34-year old Nietes is 100 percent ready for the world title bout, which will happen two weeks from now.

“Everything is doing fine with Donnie. He is ready for what Nantapech will bring,” Villamor told The Manila Times in a phone interview before leaving Manila for London on Saturday. “Condition wise, he’s becoming better and better. Donnie is not going to take this fight lightly.”

Villamor left Manila for London to accompany Filipino fighter Arthur Villanueva (30-1 win-loss record with 16 knockouts) for his scheduled title eliminator bout against South African knockout artist Zolani Tete (24-3 record with 20 knockouts) on April 22 in England.

Nantapech, who is holding a 22-3 record with 15 knockouts, warned the former World Boxing Organization light flyweight and minimum weight champion Nietes (39-1-4 record with 22 knockouts) that he is not coming to Cebu just to lose the fight.

The 27-year old fighter also said in his previous interview that they have studied the fighting style of Nietes.

But Villamor just dismissed the Thai’s threat.

“It’s just natural for a boxer to say those words,” added Villamor. “We’re still cautious though about this fight because we knew every Thai boxer is still inspired of the victory of their Thai compatriot against Roman Gonzalez.”

Villamor is referring to the recent victory of newly crowned Thai World Boxing Council super flyweight champion Wisaksil Wangek last March 18 in New York City, USA.

A victory by Nietes will make him a three-division world champion.