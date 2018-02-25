Nietes, Viloria fight in Superfly 2 today

Filipino boxers Donnie Nietes and Brian Viloria will plunge into action against separate foes today

Reigning International Boxing Federation flyweight champion Nietes will defend his belt against challenger Juan Carlos Reveco (39-3 win-loss record with 19 knockouts) of Argentina. Nietes, 35, is the longest reigning world champion in Philippine boxing history at 10 years and eight months,

Viloria, 37, will face undefeated Ukrainian Artem Dalakian (15-0 record with 11 knockouts) for the vacant World Boxing Association flyweight title.

“Timing is very important at this point and I have to focus on my accurate punches every round. I’m familiar with the boxing style of Reveco,” Nietes told The Manila Times via overseas call on Saturday. “Every time that I’m fighting I have to show my greatest performance inside the ring especially here in the U.S.”

Nietes and Viloria trained in Freddie Roach’s Wildcard gym in Hollywood, California.

Trainer Marvin Somodio believes that the fight won’t be easy for the four-time world champion Viloria (38-5 win-loss record with 23 knockouts).

“It is not going to be an easy fight but I’m confident his experience as a fighter will prevail. At the same time, he is really motivated to become a world champion again. He really trained hard for this fight without doubt,” said Somodio in separate interview.