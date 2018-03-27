Nietes wants to fight Gonzalez, Estrada, Rungvisai next

International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight champion Donnie Nietes has an unfinished business with ex-pound-for-pound king Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, former world champion Juan Francisco Estrada and reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

Nietes, 35, who remains unbeaten for the past 10 years and eight months, told The Manila Times that he intend to ascend to the super flyweight rank as soon as his manager approved it.

“All the interesting opponents that I want to fight are now in the super flyweight class,” he said in Filipino, referring to Gonzalez and Estrada.

Gonzalez of Nicaragua became the WBC flyweight champion two years ago, while Estrada unified the World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association titles three years ago.

Rungvisai of Thailand is now considered the hottest super flyweight world champion. Nietes’ compatriot International Boxing Federation champion Jerwin Ancajas is also a top favorite in the said weight division.

Nietes (41-1-4 win-loss-draw record with 23 knockouts) said that he’s still in top fighting form despite his age.

“I’m in good condition to be a super flyweight. I’ll resume training by April,” he said.

Nietes is coming off a spectacular seventh round technical knockout win over challenger Juan Carlos Reveco of Argentina in the US last February 24.

Trainer Edito Villamor said they would first observe Nietes for two months before deciding if he’s fit for the super flyweight class.