Nigeria seizes illegal arms shipment

LAGOS: Nigeria said on Wednesday it had intercepted an illegal cache of arms at the port in Lagos, five months after a similar seizure in the city, a spokesman told Agence France-Presse. The consignment originated in Turkey and was covered with plaster of Paris to try to avoid detection, he added. One suspect was arrested and investigations were under way to determine the intended recipient of the illegal shipment, Attah said.In January, customs officers intecepted a truck carrying 661 illegal pump action rifles along a road in Apapa—after it had been cleared at the port. Three customs officers who handled the clearing were taken into custody.

