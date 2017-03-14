Nigeria water shortages hit Boko Haram displaced

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: Tens of thousands of people who fled Boko Haram in northeast Nigeria are facing a severe lack of water, compounding widespread food shortages and security fears, aid workers said on Monday. For the past week supplies have been low at the Muna camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in the city of Maiduguri after one of its five solar-powered water pumps broke down. “We are facing a serious water shortage in the camp,” said camp coordinator Tijjani Lumani, adding that the four other pumps on the sprawling site were “inadequate.” Muna camp, on the edge of the city, is currently home to some 41,000 people, Lumani said.

AFP