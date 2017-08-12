Nigerian forces in ‘unauthorized search’ of UN camp

KANO, Nigeria: Nigerian forces conducted an unauthorized dawn raid on the UN’s main base in the country’s conflict-torn northeast on Friday (Saturday in Manila), the UN said, further inflaming tensions between the government and aid groups. A UN source told Agence France-Presse that the search of the camp in Maiduguri, known as the “Red Roof,” was illegal under international law and may have been triggered by inaccurate information that a key leader of the Boko Haram jihadists was at the base. “ The compound is one of the few safe havens in the region which has been rocked by violence carried out by Boko Haram since it launched an insurgency in 2009. “At about 2 am early this morning, Nigeria Army troops in trucks are conducting. . .[a]search on UN Red Roof Humanitarian camp and forced their way into the property,” said the internal document. A witness who declined to be named told Agence France-Presse that there was a tense two-hour-long standoff between guards at the compound and the Nigerian forces as they sought to enter the base.

AFP