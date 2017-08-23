A night of nostalgia with the New Stylistics

Lovers of oldies but goodies are definitely in for a musical treat when Russel Thompkins Jr. and the New Stylistics hold in a one-night only concert on September 7 at The Theatre at Solaire.

Thompkins, together with Raymond Johnson and Jonathan Buckson, the singing trio is committed and dedicated to the mission of providing quality representation of the group’s original recordings.

Expect endearing and fresh takes to the iconic hit songs and the unmatched showmanship and stage wonder that the trio brings.

Be enthralled with the group’s vocal harmonies via such hits as “Betcha By Gmalolly Wow,” “You’ll Never Get To Heaven If You Beak My Heart,” “Stop, Look, Listen, ‘We Can Make It Happen,” “Miracle” and others.

Ably supported by their piano man and musical director, Kenny Thompson, 2017 marks the 14th year of the talented threesome. They vow to continue with their tradition of delivering quality performances to their dedicated and supportive fans, among them the very musical Filipinos.

Partnering with Grand Leisure Corporation in this concert are Steve O Neal Productions and Solaire Resort and Casino.