Nike advertises Coutinho Barcelona shirt

PARIS: An apparent gaffe by Nike has fired speculation that Philippe Coutinho could leave Liverpool for Barcelona in the January transfer window.

The sportswear giant, who manufacture Barcelona’s kit, advertised a Barca shirt on their website with the Brazilian midfielder’s name on it.

Headlined “Where the magic happens”, the page, which has since been taken down, continued with the message: “Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou.”

Coutinho is sponsored by Nike and wears their boots.

He handed in a transfer request in August after Barcelona had a bid for the Brazilian rejected, but the Reds then turned down a further two offers.

The current La Liga leaders had offered over £100 million ($135 million), but Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group publicly stated Coutinho was not for sale.

The 25-year-old missed the start of the season with a back problem but has been in outstanding form recently, scoring seven goals in his last eight games.

AFP