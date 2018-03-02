It’s March, and for many Nike fans, it’s time for another series of new releases from the Air Max Day Collection. This is that time of year when new Nike Air models are released throughout the month, leading up to its culmination, an annual celebration known as — you guessed it — Air Max Day on March 26.

I’m a huge fan of the Nike Air Max. First released in 1987, the Air Max is somewhat of a cultural phenomenon and a must-have among sneaker enthusiasts. Being a cross between a training and a street shoe, the Air Max is equal parts functional and fashionable. And with its signature air cushioning unit, it helps short guys like me stand a little bit taller.

For the first time ever, Nike has come out with an Air model 100-percent designed for lifestyle — the Air Max 270. The shoe is the first of its kind to be built with components not originally made for sport performance. (For example, the lifestyle Air Safari is equipped with air units for running.)

The Air Max 270 features a brand-new redesigned Max Air heel unit; the tallest ever at a height of 32 mm, which is said to offer the biggest heel volume displacement for maximum air cushion comfort. It is engineered as a slip-on with a mesh pattern detail on the upper.

I’ve always been excited about Air Max releases and prior to this announcement, there were three different versions on my to-buy list. Now, there are four. I need to get on it ASAP.

Priced at P7,645, the Nike Air Max 270 debuted in the Philippines yesterday at select retailers. Different silhouettes and colorways are expected to be rolled out throughout the rest of the year, so stay on the lookout for that.