Nikko Bryan O. Huelgas’ next stop: Tokyo 2020

Nikko Bryan O. Huelgas was born in Tondo, Manila on July 19, 1991. He studied at De La Salle University, Manila from 2008-2014 and majored in BS Marketing Management. Huelgas first displayed interest in sports as early as 14 years old, when he taught basic/advanced swimming lessons to young learners for three years.

As a university student, Huelgas joined the swimming/athletics varsity and won in the UAAP ’72 Men’s Overall Swimming Champions. In 2010, he was elected to serve as the Team Captain of the Philippine National Triathlon Team. The then nineteen-year old Huelgas devoted himself to participating in international races, representing the country up to the present.

His triathlon career began in 2009 and joined sports competitions in Asia, such as the 2010 Guanzhou Asian Games (11th place), 2011 and 2012 Asian Championships (both 7th place), and 2014 Incheon Asian Games (11th place) respectively.

In December 2010, Huelgas placed 10th over-all in the Asian Beach Games in Muscat, Oman, where he persevered as the national record holder for Olympic Distance.

Already a three-time defending national triathlon champion, Huelgas still continues to be committed in training both himself and other teammates. In the 28th SEA Games in June 2015, he bagged the second gold by conquering the men’s triathlon, held at East Coast Park, Singapore.

Huelgas now aspires to participate in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, along with his other teammates in the Philippine Tri Team. YSABEL PADUA, Researcher