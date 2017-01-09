‘Nina’-hit Quezon town gets help

SAN ANDRES, Quezon: Third District Rep. Danilo Suarez said the Agriculture department has pledged to extend assistance to farmers and fisherfolk affected by Typhoon Nina that left P1.9 billion worth of damages to agricultural products. Suarez announced this on Sunday as he and Gov. David Suarez distributed additional relief assistance to affected residents composed of 1,000 relief packs, 1,500 sleeping mats, 1,500 blankets, bread and bottled water. The congressman said the typhoon affected 525 hectares banana plantation worth P86.2 million; 11,700 hectares of coconut plantations worth P1 billion and 206 hectares of corn farms worth P5 million, citing a report of the municipal agriculture officer submitted to the Department of Agriculture. He said Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol pledged agricultural inputs assistance including hand tractors, seedlings and 15 motorized boats for fisherfolk. The town is still without electricity but Suarez assured that Meralco promised to fix damaged connections starting January 9.