‘Nina’ victims to receive over P513M

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will release P513,722,930 as initial funding for its Emergency Shelter Assistance (ESA) for households that were partly or totally damaged by Typhoon Nina.

It said a uniform amount of P5,000 will be given to each household as initial help to rebuild houses.

Total funds for partly damaged homes will be P10,000 while those destroyed will receive P30,000 based on assessment and validation of the extent of damage.

The DSWD will need P4.35 billion to assist 248,242 affected families.

Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo said she already endorsed for funding the department’s rehabilitation plan for ESA to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

She added they have deployed three response teams to typhoon-stricken regions to assist the field offices in the assessment and validation of ESA.

Typhoon Nina affected 547,237 families or 2,431,574 individuals and 535 families or 2,663 persons remain in 30 evacuation centers at this writing.

Dempsey Reyes