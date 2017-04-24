Nine killed in Brazil massacre were shot, stabbed—police

RIO DE JANEIRO: Nine men, including an Evangelical pastor, massacred in a remote part of western Brazil were knifed and shot to death, police said Sunday after releasing the bodies for burial. A human rights group said the killings were part of a pattern of brutal pressure from rich landowners to displace small-scale farmers from lucrative territories. The state’s security service said in a statement Sunday that the victims, all men, ranged in age from 23 to 57.They were reported to be inhabitants of Gleba Taquarucu do Norte, which is near the border with Bolivia and only reachable on foot or by boat, with no cellphone coverage. One was a pastor from the popular Assembly of God church, police said.

AFP