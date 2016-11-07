‘Ninja cops’ behind Binondo kidnappings, Lacson claims

ROGUE police officers or the so-called “ninja cops” have shifted to kidnap-extortion activities from illegal drugs in the past months and have preyed on Chinese-Filipino businessmen.

Senator Panfilo Lacson made the claim after relatives of one of the kidnap victims sought his assistance in going after the kidnappers.

Lacson, who heads the Senate public order and dangerous drugs committee, said at least eight Chinese-Filipino businessmen from Binondo and elsewhere fell victims to rogue police officers involved in a kidnap-extortion scheme.

President Rodrigo Duterte last week disclosed that crime syndicates have shifted to kidnapping apparently because of the government’s relentless campaign against illegal drugs.

According to the President, six incidents of kidnapping have been reported in the last three weeks in Binondo, Manila.

Lacson said a police chief inspector is facing preliminary investigation after being positively identified by victims.

The senator said the family of one of the victims, who happens to be a friend, sought his assistance.

The case, he said, was handled and solved by the PNP anti-kidnapping group.