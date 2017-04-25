Nippon Fruehauf invests P3.7-B in Bulacan plant expansion

JAPAN’S number one tailgate lift manufacturer and seller, Nippon Fruehauf Co. Ltd., is investing P3.7 billion for the plant expansion of its local licensed builder, Centro Manufacturing Corporation, in Marilao, Bulacan, a top trade official said on Monday.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez assured executives of Nippon Fruehauf and Centro Manufacturing of the government’s support by ensuring a sound business and investment climate in the country.

“Running for the next seven years, with an estimated value of about P3.7 billion, the plant is set to provide more than 5,200 jobs in both the upstream and downstream support industries in the Philippines and Japan,” he added.

Lopez urged Nippon Fruehauf President Koji Ueno and Centro Manufacturing President Raphael Juan to increase their local content as well to explore ways to integrate more micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into their operations.

The Marilao plant will be an assembly facility for wing van body sets for Nippon Fruehauf’s revolutionized 32-footer cargo trucks that are set to address a foreseeable increase in logistics demand in the coming years.

Lopez also shared with the companies DTI’s Comprehensive National Industry Strategy, which focuses on creating globally competitive, value-adding, innovative and inclusive industries, including the manufacturing resurgence in the country, as well as Dutertenomics, a new term coined to sum up the Duterte administration’s key socio-economic agenda, which aims to widen the gains of economic development and address inequality.