Nishibori-Kusano duo wins FIVB women’s division

Japan’s Takemi Nishibori and Ayumi Kusano beat María Belén Carro Márquez de Acuña and Paula Soria Gutiérrez of Spain 21-14, 21-18 on Saturday to rule the women’s division of the 2018 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Manila Open at the Sands SM By The Bay in Pasay City.

Nishibori and Kusano took home the $1000 top purse.

But their victory didn’t come in a silver platter as their foes proved to be a tough one with the match tied at 6-all early in the first set.

However, the Japanese managed to pull away, as Nishibori scored five consecutive points en route to a pivotal 15-8 run that allowed them to take the opening set.

Nishibori and Kusano erected a comfortable 20-13 lead late in the second but the Spaniards refused to go down, as they scored five unanswered points trimming the deficit to two.

Nishibori smothered Spain’s attempt to bounce back as she sealed their win with a slick drop.

“We really trained hard for this and we’re very happy to win here,” Nishibori said.

Gutiérrez and Carro Márquez de Acuña, on the other hand, received the runner-up prize of $700.

Meanwhile, Paraguay’s Erika Bobadilla and Michelle Amarilla who earned the top-seed at the start of the tournament finished third, as they defeated Shinako Tanaka and Sakurako Fujii of Japan 21-17, 21-16 in the bronze medal match.

Bobadilla and Amarilla bagged $500 third prize while Tanaka and Sakurako got a $300 consolation prize at the end of the four-day competition.

The tournament, organized by Beach Volleyball Republic Inc., attracted more than 40 players from 23 countries.