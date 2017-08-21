This Nismo S15 gets the KRC Modified treatment

You simply can’t go to Japan without meeting interesting people doing extraordinary things, like Nobutaka Tsutsui and his company KRC Modified. Based in Osaka, Japan, the group has been making a huge splash in automotive culture since the debut of their hate-it-or-love-it Mazda RX-7. Although KRC Modified has parts that can be purchased off the shelf, they would much rather be like your personal tailor and make something custom for your car. This is their latest rendition of the Nissan Silvia S15 and as you can already see, it’s unlike anything you’ve seen on the Internet and avoids trends altogether..

“Our style isn’t like other brands where they go with the flow of what’s in, but we look at a different angle of it and want to separate from others to be unique and with aggressive styling,” Nobu-san pointed out. This specific S15 came from the factory as a Nismo-spec model, complete with Nismo aero and suspension parts, but it didn’t take long before Nobu-san stripped it down and started building what he envisioned for the S15.

Much like the KRC RX-7, you’ll see exposed front fenders and widened rear fenders. “We started to see customization for this car in Japan slow down,” Nobu-san said. “It’s a great car and shouldn’t be forgotten.” But it’s not like Nobu-san went off and carelessly designed an aero package. Calculated design means the holes you see in the front bumper serve a purpose – directing air to the oil cooler and brake ducts. Stance is handled by KRC’s sister brand, Revolver R, and its Track Series coilovers are equipped with custom-spec Eibach springs. Aside from suspension, they also produce interior bits such as steering wheels and bucket seats that also made their way to the S15.

You’re dead wrong if you think that SR20DET under the hood remained anywhere near stock. Every single Tomei engine bolt-on available, as well as various HKS and Trust parts, were installed to kick engine power up to a healthy 350 hp. Obviously a car this aggressive will stick out from normal traffic, but that hasn’t stopped the guys at KRC from driving it on the street regularly. In fact, after the photo shoot and eating some of that delicious Osaka okonomiyaki, we went straight to one of Osaka’s biggest car meets.

The company stands for Kind Red Company and is worth noting that a portion of the company’s profits go to charity. We asked Nobu if he has any advice for people who want to build cars and he responded, “Do not follow what is a trend. Follow what has made race cars famous – unique and aggressive, bold and daring.”

