Nissan Armada named best large SUV

The 2017 Nissan Armada full-sized SUV has been named the 2017 “NEMPA Best in Class Large SUV” by the New England Motor Press Association. Vehicles selected for the 2017 NEMPA awards are judged on a range of criteria, including suitability for New England’s unique roads, climate and user needs.

“Nissan landed just in the right spot with the Armada – rugged good looks, power to tow up to 8,500 pounds and seating for eight – all in a package that isn’t too big,” said John Paul, president of the New England Motor Press Association.

The full-sized Armada, which was completely redesigned for the 2017 model year, is built on the heritage of the Nissan Patrol – a workhorse for the world for many decades. While it is intended primarily for family adventures here in North America, the Armada remains true to its roots as a strong, durable and authentic full-sized 8-passenger SUV.

Key distinctions between the 2017 Armada and the previous generation include a fresh exterior design, enhanced performance from a new 5.6-liter Endurance V8 with best-in-class 390-horsepower and a new 7-speed automatic transmission, a comfortable full-feature cabin and class-exclusive available safety and security features – including Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, Backup Collision Intervention and Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection. The Armada has a towing capacity of 8,500 pounds for both 4WD and 2WD models (when properly equipped).

“Armada has been one of the true stars of Nissan’s SUV and crossover line-up for 2017, with sales already up more than 150 percent in the first four months of the calendar year,” said Scott Shirley, vice president, CMM and Marketing Operations, Nissan North America Inc. “New England is traditionally one of best markets for Armada sales, so we are especially honored to be given this prestigious seal of approval by the automotive experts in the region.”

The 2017 Armada is available in a range of three high-content grade levels – SV, SL and Platinum – in both 2-wheel and 4-wheel-drive configurations. It has a starting price of $44,900.

In addition to the Armada award, Steve Oldham, manager, Nissan Division Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Region Communications, was presented with the NEMPA “Camel’s Back Award,” which is presented each year to the automotive press corps representative who has “consistently good humor and genuine helpfulness.”