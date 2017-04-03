Nissan Intelligent Mobility at Auto Shanghai 2017

Nissan is bringing ingenuity to vehicles at the coming Auto Shanghai 2017, as three new models will make their China debut on center stage.

Meeting the diverse needs of Chinese consumers, the new vehicles will range from the Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept model to the new-generation Nissan Navara pick-up and one additional premiere model.

Nissan China, together with its Chinese joint venture companies Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Co. and Zhengzhou Nissan Automobile Co. Ltd., will present a new journey toward a more intelligent driving future as part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, featuring diversified products and technologies to achieve their vision of zero emissions and zero fatalities on the road.

Revealed earlier this year, the Vmotion 2.0 was honored with the 2017 EyesOn Design Award for Best Concept and the Best Innovative Use of Color, Graphics and Materials award at the 2017 North American International Auto Show. The model demonstrates Nissan’s future sedan design and direction, and features technology hinting at the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.

To meet Chinese customers’ demand for pick-up trucks that support the needs of both individuals and small businesses, Nissan is introducing its latest high-end, SUV-class pick-up, the Navara, at Auto Shanghai 2017. With its striking, fashionable design, the Navara features a dynamic and emotional expression while maintaining the high quality and stability of Nissan’s pick-ups to meet consumers’ demand for off-road driving and comfort.

One additional new model will make its China debut at Nissan’s center stage, grabbing consumers’ attention and helping meet the aspirations of Chinese customers.

To help consumers learn about the future of driving, Nissan also will introduce a series of intelligent and innovative devices that showcase the company’s latest advanced technologies.

Nissan entered the Chinese market in 1973, and the brand has been developing rapidly in China since the 1990s. As the wholly owned subsidiary of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. based in Beijing, Nissan (China) Investment Co., Ltd. manages Nissan’s investment in China together with the parent company. Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd. is a joint venture between Nissan and Dongfeng Motor Corp. Under it, Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Co., Dongfeng Infiniti Motor Co., Ltd. and Dongfeng Venucia Motor Co. mainly produce passenger vehicles, while Zhengzhou Nissan Automobile Co., Ltd. specializes in light commercial vehicles.

In 2016, Nissan sold more than 1.3 million vehicles in China, including imported, passenger and light commercial vehicles.