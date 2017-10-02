Nissan named one of the best global brands for 2017

THE Nissan brand has been named one of the world’s most valuable in 2017 by the leading consultancy Interbrand.

Nissan ranked 39th in Interbrand’s annual Best Global Brands study, released last week. The study estimated the value of the Nissan brand at $11.534 billion. Last year, Nissan ranked 43rd with an estimated brand value of $11.066 billion.

In the study, Interbrand cites Nissan’s actions to improve brand value, centered around the company’s Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy. It also singles out the customer benefits Nissan has delivered, such as its autonomous driving technologies and electric vehicles. Interbrand has recognized Nissan as one of the world’s most valuable brands for seven straight years.

The recognition particularly reflects Nissan’s strengthened focus on Nissan Intelligent Mobility in the past year, in which the company launched new products featuring the e-POWER series hybrid system and ProPILOT single-lane autonomous driving technology. Nissan also showcased Nissan Intelligent Mobility at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January 2017. On September 6, Nissan unveiled the new Nissan LEAF, the second generation of the world’s best-selling electric car.

“Brand power has been a consistent focus across the company for the last six years, and it’s very encouraging that all our efforts continue to be recognized by this influential brand ranking,” said Roel de Vries, corporate vice president and global head of marketing and brand strategy at Nissan. “The fact that we continue our growth proves that our activity focusing on Nissan Intelligent Mobility and our vision for the future of driving is appealing. With the launch of the new LEAF, we are hoping to see further improvement in our brand.”

In compiling its report, Interbrand looks at the investment and management of each brand as a business asset, taking into account financial performance, the role of brand in the purchase decision process, and the brand’s strength.