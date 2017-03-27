Nissan Navara takes on NLuzon for its 2nd anniversary

In celebration of the successful second year of the Nissan Navara in the local market, Nissan Philippines Inc. (NPI) once again put the award-winning pick-up to the test with a northern drive to Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte.

“The Nissan Navara is one of the brand’s most successful vehicles in the market, being one of the main sales driver for Nissan this 2016,” said Ramesh Narasimhan, NPI President and Managing Director. “In just two short years since its introduction, the Navara has risen to the No. 3 position in its segment because of its versatile character. And what better way to celebrate this achievement than by taking on an adventure that showcases how the Navara is built for both worlds?”

The Nissan Navara first made its mark in the local pick-up segment in 2015, with its tough yet smart DNA. Combining the brute strength of a truck’s hauling capability via a 2.5-liter engine that delivers the highest output per displacement, with the comforts of a modern car and the use of the multi-link suspension system, the first and only in its class, the Nissan Navara offers a comfortable ride unrivaled in the segment.

To showcase the award winning pick-up’s unique character, a fleet of seven Nissan Navaras embarked on a 14-hour drive to the northernmost point of Luzon in Pagudpud. The celebration kicked off early in the morning at Nissan Quezon Avenue, one of the first NREDI compliant dealerships in the Philippines, and passed through the municipalities of Agoo, La Union; Laoag, Ilocos Sur; and Vigan, Ilocos Norte, before arriving at the destination. During this time, the Nissan Navara’s zero-gravity designed front seats and smartly designed rear cabin allowed the journey to be taken in relaxed comfort. Adding to the excitement of the drive was a campsite set up in Pagudpud, with equipment provided by Coleman.

The Nissan Navara’s famed multi-link suspension system was also tested as the convoy traversed a rough road leading to the barangay of Adams in Pagudpud. The road posed no threat to the Nissan Navara, as its powerful engine and its technical driving tools such as hill descent control, hill start assist, traction control, and vehicle dynamics stability control, enabled the vehicles to confidently maneuver the challenging terrain en route to the destination.

The experience mirrored the versatile character of the Nissan Navara – a vehicle that can handle any tough terrain while still providing maximum comfort to its driver and passengers. Throughout the drive, the province of Ilocos Norte served as the perfect backdrop for the Nissan Navara, with sights such as the Bangui Windmills, Kapururawan Rock Formation and the famous Patapat Viaduct. From popular destinations to secret hideaways, the Nissan Navara is engineered to take one anywhere in comfort, style, and safety.

The Nissan Navara is available in the standard and sport variant in all Nissan dealerships nationwide. For more details, visit www.nissan.ph.