Nissan Open Squash unfolds March 3

The four-leg Nissan Open Squash Championship will kick off on March 3 to 5 at the Makati Sports Club in Makati.

The first leg will have Closed Satellite (CS) M1 (Men’s 1) categories as well as Division 1, 2, masters and juniors divisions.

Winner of CS M1 will receive a prize purse of $1,000 cash.

The second leg that is set on May 16 to 21 at the Manila Polo Club (MPC) and will have the biggest cash at stake in any squash tournament in the country.

Philippine Squash Academy (PSA) President Robert Bachmann told The Manila Times that Leg 2 would be the very first Professional Squash Association World Tour event at M5 and W5 levels to happen in the Philippines.

“Finally, we will have world ranking squash players from all over the globe playing to compete for the cash prize and ranking points,” Bachmann said in an interview on Saturday.

Champion of M5 and W5 will each receive $5,000 cash plus ranking points.

Only professional players are expected to play in the M5, W5, and elite competitions.

Club and amateur squashers, on the other hand, will test their strength in Leg 3 slated on May 18 to 21 at MPC.

The fourth and final leg is scheduled on September 22 to 24 at the Palms Country Club in Muntinlupa City.

Bachmann is hoping that more Filipinos will try squash, considered as the healthiest sport according to Forbes Magazine.

The PSA is the national sport association for squash in the Philippines. It is the predecessor of the Squash Rackets Association of the Philippines, which was established in 1975.