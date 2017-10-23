Nissan Patrol Super Safari’s legacy to live on

It’s official! The Patrol Super Safari is ending its production this year with the Legend Edition. With this model, Nissan Patrol caps off a successful 38-year ride.

Advertisements

To end the journey of the legendary vehicle with a bang, we gathered three stories to relive thrilling off-road experiences with the Patrol Super Safari while also looking forward to the future of 4×4 vehicle: Christopher Walsh, an Australian off-roader based in the Philippines, driven to conquer challenging landscapes; Armie Esquivel, a female off-roader who likes automotive technicalities as much as she likes aesthetics; and James Ramos, a hobbyist off-roader who had the most exciting first out-of-the-city road trip.

Surviving a storm

The Aussie lad began driving on rough roads as a kid. In a relief mission at Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan in December 2016, he and his group, family members, and local off-roaders, braved through harsh conditions. Rain started to fall while they were packing up. With the difficult terrain, a flood or landslide was likely to happen. Even with the dangerous driving conditions and the threat of getting stuck in the mountain for a week, the group pushed through.

Walsh owns a Safari unit for around two and a half years and he never doubted his vehicle’s capability and reliability. Their 32-hour trek through the 7-kilometer jungle was an adventure, one that involved lifting and towing less capable vehicles along the way.

According to Walsh, the legendary Nissan Patrol is one of the few vehicles that could be driven off a car-lot and trailed in OEM (original equipment manufacturer) form without risks of break-down or failure. “The experience made me a believer of the Nissan Super Safari brand: legendary, tough, and unbreakable,” he said.

A woman off-roader

Even today, you don’t see a lot of women driving 4x4s, but Esquivel breaks the stereotype. An active member of car enthusiast groups, Esquivel also participates in car shows and off-roading sessions. She went off-road for the first time in 2016 with “Patootsie,” her Patrol Super Safari, in Sta. Inez, Rizal. Torrential rains compelled the other participants to back out from an otherwise organized off-roading session.

Esquivel, however, pushed through with the trip with her friend, driven by first-time excitement.

During the trip, Esquivel had to cross a raging river with her Patrol Super Safari. Residents nearby cheered her on as she fought against the force of the flowing water, which almost reached her headlights. Once she made it to the other side, Esquivel sighed with relief and knew that it was all worth it.

“It’s either Patrol Super Safari or none at all,” she declared.

Bold presence anywhere

Ramos is an active member of Patrol Club of the Philippines. He met his Patrol Super Safari, “War Hammer,” in 2007.

Ramos went on his first off-road adventure two years ago. With six other vehicles, he drove through Sapang Bato at night. What made the trip more exhilarating was the steaming water from Mount Pinatubo, which they had to drive over. After the trek, they camped out to take photos and play around the rocky spots in the location. With a heart for nature, Ramos was confident his Patrol Super Safari was the perfect off-road partner for his passion.

“It automatically demands respects when driven on the road,” he said.

The limited edition of Patrol Super Safari, in fact, comes with a Side Decal and B-Pillar Door Slash, posing an even striking presence on the road.

It might be the last production year for the Patrol Super Safari, but as long as thrill-seekers like Walsh, Esquivel, Ramos and countless other off-roaders continue to explore uncharted territories, the legacy of the legendary vehicle will live on.