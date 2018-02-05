Nissan PH gets sales record in 2017, updates 3 models

Nissan Philippines Inc. (NPI) has achieved its largest sales record in its history, with 25,000 models sold last year, 48 percent more than 2016.

“[The year] 2017 was a record-breaking year for Nissan. Not only were we able to launch new models in competitive segments, but we were also able to expand our foothold across the country and achieve our largest sales record of 25,000 vehicles growing by 48 percent versus the previous year. These inspire us to set the bar higher and change the game this 2018, starting with new vehicles that will surely shake up the industry,” NPI president Ramesh Narasimhan said in a statement.

In achieving its milestone, NPI has launched three more updated models at the company’s thanksgiving party held at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City last month – the Nissan Patrol Royale, the Nissan Juke N-Style, and the new Nissan Urvan Premium S, coinciding with the launch of the NISMO performance brand and Nissan’s halo car, the GT-R NISMO.

The new Nissan Patrol Royale 7AT gets an increase of horsepower over last year’s model, from 317 hp to 400hp, and 533 Nm of torque, courtesy of a new 5.6-liter V8 dubbed the VK56VD, which utilizes a variable valve timing system dubbed the Variable Valve Event and Lift system.

Power is channelled to all four wheels via a 7-speed automatic gearbox, giving a performance worthy of the “King of the Offroad” moniker while maintaining the comfort and luxury that the Royale trim is known for. At P3.749 million, it is P200,000 cheaper than the previous year’s model.

Compared to the previous year’s model, the new Juke N-Style now sports a red over white color combination that pays tribute to the NISMO brand. As with the Morrocan Grey version, the new N-Style features headlamp garnishes, colored accents at the front bumper, side skirts and rear bumper, a decorative front diffuser, and a coloured rear spoiler. It still utilizes the same HR16DE engine – a 1.6 liter four-cylinder accounting for 117 hp at 5,600 rpm and 158 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

Meanwhile, the Urvan Premium S trim is available as a dealer option, conceived from customer demands for a more comfortable Urvan, while targeting against its main rival, the Toyota Hiace Grandia LXV. For an added premium ranging from P400,000 to P450,000 (for a sum of P2.176 million to P2.286 million), you get nine reclining captain seats at the middle rows, replacing the 12 standard reclining seats. Also included in the package are 15-inch wheels with thicker tires, overhead compartments, plush leather seats, a Pioneer entertainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, ambient lighting, a Blaupunkt rear view camera and dash mounted camera, and reverse sensors.

The package is courtesy of Atoy Llave of Atoy Customs, a leading car customizer that regularly receives commissions for a variety of custom cars.