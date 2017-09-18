Nissan PH launches 2018 X-Trail with Intelligent Mobility

Nissan Philippines Inc. (NPI) took its covers off the 2018 X-Trail crossover that has a plethora of changes and introduced the brand’s Intelligent Mobility system in the country.

During the first Asean EV and Hybrid Vehicle Summit held last June, the Japanese carmaker announced plans to introduce vehicles with its Intelligent Mobility systems in the country starting this year.

“The Nissan X-Trail offers enough room for families and groups who love to go on road trips. With Nissan Intelligent Mobility, our customers can enjoy each adventure as they drive safe and sound. We want them to treat the new X-Trail as a partner that looks out for them so they can have a fun and hassle-free time on the road,” NPI president Ramesh Narasimhan said in a statement.

Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility for the X-Trail includes a gamut of safety features such as Around View Monitor that provides a 360 degree navigation perspective, Moving Object Detection that alerts the driver when there is movement around the vehicle, Rear Cross Traffic Alert that detects vehicles nearby when reversing, and Blind Spot Warning that alerts the driver when there are blind spots nearby. It also includes Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, and the 4×4-I system that adjusts power distribution on each of the four wheels.

Two engine choices

Two engines will be offered for the 2018 X-Trail: a 2.0-liter inline-four engine with 144 hp and 200Nm of torque only available for the 4×2 version, and a 2.5-liter inline-four engine producing 171 horsepower and 233 Nm of torque for the 4×4 model. Both are mated to an Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT). Nineteen- inch wheels are standard.

While the body style was carried over from the previous year’s model, the exterior design has been given a refresh, with the most notable change being the redesigned V-Motion grille. The front fascia has been given a more aggressive look than its predecessor, with more angular curves highlighted with the new foglamps and LED headlights. The taillights have been given a makeover, using LEDs for the whole cluster.

The interior has been given a redesign as well, with a new interior finish that adds more leather on the dash. A new shift knob with a leather wrap gives the car a plushier feel. A motion-activated tailgate allows for easier access to the rear compartment.

The updated X-Trail costs P1.728 million for the 4×4 model and P1.399 million for the 4×2 model, and is available in five colors: Premium Corona Orange; Marine Blue; Pearl White; Gun Metallic; and Diamond Black. The updated X-Trail will hit Nissan dealerships within the month.