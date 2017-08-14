Nissan PH logs 41% growth in first half

Nissan Philippines Inc. (NPI) sustained its growth momentum as it closed the first half of 2017 with a 41-percent sales growth compared to the same period last year. The increase was driven by the strong sales of its core models, aggressive dealer network expansion, and the introduction of innovative after-sales programs.

Looking at the second half of the year, NPI president and Managing Director Ramesh Narasimhan looks to sustain the strong performance of the first half of 2017.

“We have started out this year strong, growing our business by almost double versus the same period last year. And we are not stopping there. In July, we posted a new record for the brand, hitting 2,202 units sold,” he said.

“We hope to continue on this momentum, to truly strengthen our position in the Philippine automotive scene. We have a lot of plans in store for our customers, this second half of 2017, so I hope that the market is ready for an exciting year,” Narasimhan added.

The NV350 Urvan continued to be Nissan’s best-selling model, as the people carrier accounted for 31 percent of the brand’s total sales in the first half of the year. Further driving the performance of the model is the Nissan Urvan Premium, which was introduced to the market last April. The new model has larger leg and headroom, and enhanced seating capacity.

Another driver of the brand’s growth is the tough, smart Navara. Nissan’s iconic pick-up also contributed 31 percent to the first half performance. Its versatile character, which allows it to be used for everyday city driving and hauling heavy materials, has made it one of the most desirable Nissan vehicles in the market. The demand for the Navara has grown significantly at 59 percent versus the same period last year.

Other vehicles that have contributed to Nissan’s record performance are the spacious Almera, and the built-to-stand out Juke, accounting for 24 percent and 12 percent of NPI sales, respectively.

Nationwide dealer expansion

Nissan has also begun to roll out the new global retail visual design, NREDI or Nissan Retail Environment Design Initiative, to its national dealer network, beginning with Nissan Sucat in December 2016. Within the first half of 2017, Nissan has opened five brand new dealerships in key regions in the country. These include Nissan Marilao, Nissan Iloilo, Nissan Cebu South, Nissan Cebu Central, and Nissan Baliwag. With the addition of these dealers, Nissan has established its presence across 32 locations nationwide.

For the second half of the year, Nissan will continue to bring the brand closer to its customers by opening close to 10 additional NREDI dealerships across the Philippines.

Enhanced after-sales service

This year, NPI will continue to provide innovative after-sales services with the Nissan Express Service, where customers can have their vehicles undergo a comprehensive PMS within 30 minutes. Bringing further convenience to Nissan customers is another industry first – the Nissan Parts Online. Through this, customers can order branded merchandise and genuine parts from the comfort of their homes, and receive it in 24 hours within Metro Manila.