Nissan PH opens new dealership in Batangas

Nissan Motor Philippines Inc. (NPI) has opened its new flagship dealership in Batangas City, the second in the province after Nissan Lipa.

The 3,000-square meter lot is the 10th Nissan dealership by Tetra Sales and Services, under the Lica Auto Group. It is located at Batangas’ Diversion Road, which can lead to the international and local ports in Batangas City. The huge interior space can house 10 cars in its showroom, and the service center can facilitate 10 cars at the same time.

The interior design features the Global Nissan Dealership design, which is patterned after most Nissan dealerships worldwide, now considered as standard by the company.

“This dealership is anchored at the very heart of Batangas City’s auto dealership strip, which leads to one of the busiest ports of the country today. Nissan Batangas will be a proud addition to the growing, multi-awarded and largest Nissan dealership network under Lica Auto Group,” Lica Auto Group General Manager Felix Limcaoco said.

Tetra Sales originally sold Ford vehicles and parts back in the 1970s until 1994, when it signed an agreement with Nissan. Its first dealership, Nissan Southwoods, was the exclusive Nissan dealership in the Calabarzon (Region 4A). Lica Auto Group has other brands such as Volvo, Hyundai, Foton, Subaru, and Kia, among others.

“We are very happy to have Lica Motors as one of our biggest dealer networks in the country. This new dealership here helps extend our reach to the people southbound and beyond who are looking to buy a Nissan vehicle, and become a standard for all [Nissan] dealerships in the area,” NPI President Ramesh Narasimhan told Fast Times.