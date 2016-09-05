Nissan PH sets highest June sales

Nissan Philippines Inc. (NPI) closed the first half of 2016 with a recorded 1,621 units sold in June 2016, the highest month in sales since its foundation in the country three years ago.

A recent report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) showed that NPI’s record sales amassed a 4.9-percent market share for the stated month.

According to NPI, the Nissan NV350 Urvan, Navara and Almera contributed to its unyielding performance for June.

Nissan Philippines Inc. disclosed to have sold 681 and 292 units for the Nissan NV350 Urvan and Almera, respectively.

“These two vehicles are greatly in demand, mainly because of their roominess, refreshing design and competitive fuel economy,” said NPI president and managing director Ramesh Narasimhan.

Meanwhile, NPI stated that the sales of the Nissan Navara reached 341 units last July.

“This multi-award winning pick-up truck provides the toughness of an SUV, yet offers the comfort of a sedan with its seat cushions that adjust to your unique pressure points—a total car package,” he added.

Aside from NPI’s comprehensive vehicle line-up, it also credits its strong sales to last month’s roster of events, namely: the Nissan NV350 Urvan 1st Anniversary celebration with Children’s Hour, Drive to Discover to Region 8 and the GTA Season 2 launch.