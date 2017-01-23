Nissan PH starts 2017 with the Juke N-Style

To celebrate the first anniversary of the Nissan Juke’s arrival in the local shores, Nissan Philippines Inc. (NPI) launched last week the Juke N-Style, the second special edition of Nissan’s subcompact crossover in the country following the N-Sport last 2016, and the latest of Nissan Juke’s Color Studio special edition line-up.

According to NPI General Manager S.J. Huh, the Juke was the key success factor in 2016 for NPI, being the strongest contender of its segment in the Philippines.

“The Nissan Juke is one of Nissan’s best-selling vehicles, being embraced by the local market since its launch early last year. And to celebrate, we are introducing the new N-Style variant of the Nissan Juke. With the introduction of this vehicle, we at Nissan continue on our push to be bolder and more exciting than ever before,” NPI President and Managing Director Ramesh Narasimhan said in a statement.

Highlights for the N-Style variant include exterior color accents found on the rear spoiler, tailgate handles, front and rear bumper, headlight rims, door handles and side mirrors. The color highlights are also found in the interior as well, the center console, door finishers, shift knob, air vents, and the stitching and lining on the leather seats, a first for the Juke in the current line-up. The color accents will depend on the exterior color chosen, with two colour options available.

Powering the Juke is the same HR10DE 1.6 liter inline-4 found on the base model. It produces 114 horsepower at 5,600 revs per minute, and 154 Newton-meters of torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to Nissan’s X-tronic continuously variable transmission.

This special variant costs P1.080 million and will be limited to 500 units for sale in the local shores, available in Cosmic Blue with white accents, and Black Obsidian with yellow accents.

Other special editions of the Nissan Juke sold in the past in other parts of the globe include the Stinger (inspired by the colors of bees, black and yellow, which started the Colour Studio line-up), the Black Pearl (Super Black color with white highlights) and the N-Sport (includes light exterior modifications and a go-fast stripe).