Nissan PH urges customers to replace Takata airbags

In keeping with its commitment to the safety of its customers, Nissan Philippines Inc. (NPI) continues its efforts to implement the global service campaign for selected Nissan vehicles with potential defective airbags. Through the service campaign, Nissan customers can have their airbags replaced at their Authorized Nissan Dealership of choice at no additional cost.

The ongoing service campaign, which launched in 2015, continues to address any potentially affected vehicles in Philippines. Affected models and production year include the Nissan Grand Livina from 2008-2014, Nissan Navara from 2007-2014, Nissan Frontier from 2003-2008, Nissan Teana from 2006-2007, and the Nissan X-Trail and Nissan Patrol Super Safari from 2003- 2012.

Customers with the aforementioned models are encouraged to visit the Nissan website at www.nissan.ph, select the “Owners” tab, click on “Service Campaign,” and input their vehicle identification number or chassis number to determine if their vehicle is affected by the issue. Affected customers are advised to call the 24/7 Nissan Customer Assistance Center (NCAC) hotline at (02) 403-65-93 or 0927-600-9557 (Globe) or visit an authorized Nissan dealership nearest to them.