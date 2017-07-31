Nissan pursues ‘Intelligent Mobility’

Nissan detailed its comprehensive and far-reaching Intelligent Mobility plan at the first ASEAN Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Summit, which was recently held at the World Trade Center Metro Manila.

As the population of the world continues to grow, so does the clamor for more transportation. And because of this ever growing need, carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions continue to rise and contribute to global warming.

Fortunately, technological advancements have enabled car manufacturers to address this impending environmental crisis. Alternatives to internal combustion engines (ICEs) such as electric and hybrid vehicles have low CO2 emissions, positioning themselves as better, cleaner options.

Japanese automotive company Nissan Motor Corp. has a history of regularly investing in electric vehicles (EV) for more than seven decades, covering 48 countries. The company recently introduced Nissan Intelligent Mobility, a vision that helps it determine “how our vehicles should be powered, driven, and integrated into society.”

“We see a future of zero emissions and fatalities through Nissan Intelligent Mobility. We want drivers to feel more confident, more connected, and more engaged in their vehicles,” said Yutaka Sanada, Nissan regional senior vice president for Asia and Oceania, at the first Asean Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Summit held recently in Manila.

Nissan’s electric-powered vehicles offer more excitement through their EV acceleration and silent engine (Intelligent Power), provides more confidence on the road through Nissan’s ProPilot technology (Intelligent Driving,), and more connectivity through vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-building charging models (Intelligent Integration)—advancements that Nissan hopes to realize in the Philippines soon.

The company’s first e-powered model is the Nissan Note and its flagship EV, the Nissan LEAF, has earned the coveted titles of being not only the world’s first mass-produced EV but also the world’s best-selling EV, with more than 270,000 units sold since its launch in 2010.

“As a global leader in EV and hybrid technology, Nissan is willing to participate in and contribute to the drive for electrification in the Philippines,” said Ramesh Narasimhan, president and managing director of Nissan Philippines Inc. (NPI).

“With Nissan’s expertise in the EV industry, the time is ripe for us to share our world-leading products and actively reach out to emerging EV markets like the Philippines,” Sanada added.