Nissan reveals Navara-based Terra SUV for Asian markets

Nissan revealed its new body-on-frame SUV dubbed the Terra, based on the Navara pick-up truck, to be marketed in China and other Asian countries.

The name is also a reference to the long discontinued Xterra SUV, which was based on the Frontier pick-up truck that was sold in America. The Terra signifies the first vehicle to launch under Nissan’s six-year midterm plan “Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022” which aims to increase the company’s revenue from 12.8 trillion yen to 16.5 trillion yen.

While the front fascia is carried from the Navara, much of the exterior has been modified to enter the pickup-passenger vehicle market. Muscular lines and pronounced creases give it a rugged look overall, as with the Navara it was based on. Much of the internal components will be carried over from the Navara, such as the dashboard, audio system, air-conditioning, among others.

“Nissan’s frame and LCV [light commercial vehicle]business is seeing steady growth, and with our ambitious midterm plan and growing product line-up, we’re confident that this growth will continue. It is an exciting time for Nissan. We have the Nissan Terra arriving soon, the award-winning Nissan Navara is now in 133 markets worldwide, and more drivers are purchasing our LCVs around the world,” Nissan Senior Vice President Ashwani Gupta said in a statement.

Nissan has yet to reveal the specs and available trims until April, and will make its global debut in China on “spring of this year.” The SUV will be available in China after its debut, with other Asian markets soon to follow. It will battle it out against other pick-up-passenger vehicles (PPV) such as the Isuzu mu-X, Ford Everest, Toyota Fortuner, and Mitsubishi’s Montero Sport once it reaches local shores.