Nissan rolls out new Urvan Premium

NE of the best sellers for Nissan Philippines Inc. (NPI) has gotten a makeover.

The Nissan Urvan Premium, all new for 2017, is a refreshing upgrade from the already popular NV350 Urvan, which accounted for nearly a third of NPI’s sales in the first quarter of the year.

Modern look

The most striking changes in appearance of the new Nissan Urvan Premium are its prominent roof extension, which raises the height of the vehicle to 2,285 millimeters and provides a comfortable amount of headroom in the large cabin space. The exterior has also been somewhat “cleaned up,” giving a sleeker appearance; for instance, the roof drip channel has been eliminated, the wheelbase has been slightly lengthened, and the front and rear overhang shortened. The angular shape of the front grill and headlamps, as well as flush windows and door handles give the Urvan Premium a bit of a sporty look compared with its predecessors.

Three colors for the Urvan Premium will be offered; Alpine White, Black Obsidian and Tiger Eye Brown.

Inside, the cabin is utilitarian, but tasteful and comfortable. Individually mounted seats – 14 in all – are covered in soft tricot fabric, complementing a new, softer headlining and two-tone dashboard.

What is immediately apparent when entering the cabin is that Nissan has put some effort into passenger comfort. One of the knocks against the previous versions of the NV350 was that, despite its size, seat and leg space was limited, and passengers much over 5’7” or 5’8” were likely to find their knees pressed to the seat back in front of them. With the expanded cabin room in the Urvan Premium, however, all four rows of seating provide adequate legroom, even for taller passengers. Comfort in the cabin is also enhanced with a redesigned air conditioning system, which provides 14 individual vents in the rear cabin, eliminating the need for aftermarket climate unit installations.

Another enhancement is the addition of an automatic door closure feature for the 1,580 mm side sliding door. Other convenience features include a rear step board, and strategically placed hand rails to assist entering and exiting the vehicle.

Mechanical strength

For the Urvan Premium, Nissan selected the high-torque 2.5-liter turbo diesel used in the Navara pick-up, which generates 129 horsepower and 356 Newton-meters of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission with dash-mounted shifter.

The Urvan Premium also provides a number of safety features, such as dual front airbags and seatbelts, load tensioning valve, anti-lock brake system, brake assist, child safety lock and front fog lamps.

According to Nissan, the new Nissan Urvan Premium’s cost of maintenance is significantly lower than other vans in the same segment. One service provided by the manufacturer that helps is its first-in-the-industry warranty coverage for business use, which covers vehicle service for the first three years or 100,000 kilometers, whichever comes first.

The new Nissan Urvan Premium will be available in Nissan dealerships nationwide by June 1, the company said, with a suggested retail price of P1.65 million.