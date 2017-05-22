Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X ‘Project Basecamp’ is really a basecamp

Nissan last week took the wraps off a specially modified 2017 Titan XD PRO-4X 4×4 called “Project Basecamp.” Designed as a dream project vehicle for overlanding enthusiasts, it went on display last weekend at the Overland Expo 2017 WEST, one of the premier annual overlanding events in the country.

The Overland Expo combines overlanding training classes and demonstrations with an extensive trade show of camping, outdoor, vehicle and motorcycle equipment.

“Overlanding is an exciting form of outdoor adventuring, taking participants into sometimes extreme terrain and climate conditions,” said Fred Diaz, division vice president and general manager, North America Trucks and Light Commercial Vehicles, Nissan North America, Inc. “We’re using the Project Basecamp to showcase the Titan XD PRO-4X model’s potential as the perfect platform for truck owners thinking of taking their adventures to the next level.”

Project Basecamp started as a stock Titan XD PRO-4X Crew Cab – straight from the Canton, Mississippi factory floor. “With its heavy duty commercial truck ladder frame, torque-monster Cummins 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel engine, innovative bed features and full-feature 5-passenger interior, the Titan XD PRO-4X would be more than enough for typical off-road adventuring. However, overlanding is anything but typical,” said Diaz.

The Titan XD PRO-4X Project Basecamp showcases more than 60 aftermarket parts and accessories from some of the leading manufacturers in the overlanding field, creating an essentially self-contained, self-sustaining “basecamp” for exploring the backcountry.

The transformation to Project Basecamp started with some new “hiking boots” in the form of maximum off-road-traction 35×12.50×17 tires mounted on 17-inch beadlock aluminum-alloy wheels. A special 3-inch lift kit provides extra tire clearance at each corner, and the suspension was given an extra level of bulletproofing with air springs, an air-leveling compressor and more.

While the Titan XD PRO-4X presents a powerful presence in factory form, Project Basecamp received a little beefier look to complement the new, more aggressive vehicle stance. The list of exterior modifications includes custom front and rear bumpers, aggressive fender flares and cab-length rock sliders, custom hood, light bar and chase lights with fog and spotlights. A winch system with remote mount and quick-connect cables was tucked under the custom front bumper. A custom vinyl wrap completed the initial stage.

Next came the overlander survival essentials – a Leitner Designs Overland bed cage, Rhino Rack Pioneer rack system and Foxwing Awning, CVT Tents Mt. Rainier Stargazer tent and vestibule, and Black Forest portable Fridge Freezer, along with water canisters and fuel packs from Daystar, shovels, emergency kit from ARB and more.

Capping off Project Basecamp is a custom Patriot Camper X2 Off Road Adventure Trailer with matching vinyl wrap. The trailer has been configured to include everything a camper could desire. When fully loaded, the X1 is capable of carrying more than two-thirds its own weight, which is expertly distributed for increased off-road stability. The X1’s extreme departure angle, overall length and low, wide track allows for smooth towing, and adjustable air suspension keeps this Titan well clear of rocks and debris.

“With the fully equipped Project Basecamp, it’s hard to decide whether getting there or staying there is more fun,” added Diaz.

The Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X Project Basecamp will be making additional appearances this spring and summer at outdoor adventure shows and exhibitions.

The 2017 Nissan Titan XD

The 2017 Nissan TITAN XD Diesel shakes up the highly competitive full-sized pick-up segment with a bold design and capabilities that stake out a unique position in the segment between traditional heavy-duty and light-duty entries. It offers the effortless towing and hauling of the larger, more expensive heavy-duty trucks.

The Titan XD Diesel is anchored by a powerful Cummins 5.0-liter V8 Turbo Diesel rated at 310 horsepower and 555 lb-ft (about 754 Newton-meters) of torque. The Cummins diesel is the first commercial application of the new Cummins M2 two-stage turbo system, which helps reduce traditional turbo-lag through precision balancing between high-pressure and low-pressure turbos. The patented Rotary Turbine Control provides solid performance across the powerband and manages exhaust gas temperatures. Helping handle the power and torque of the engine is a heavy-duty 6-speed Aisin A466ND automatic transmission developed and tuned exclusively for the Titan XD.

The Nissan TITAN XD Diesel is assembled in Canton, Mississippi, with engines assembled in Indiana.